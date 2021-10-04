Lutsel K’e RCMP are searching for Alfred Catholique, 74, and Hugo Devost-Thomas, 29. Both are from Lutsel K’e.

Both departed the community by boat for Yellowknife on Oct. 1 and were expected back in Lutsel K’e on Oct.2.

Catholique and Devost-Thomas were travelling in a red 20-foot Kingfisher boat with a black outboard motor and a tan/beige canopy soft top, according to the Mounties.

They were last seen in the area of Devil’s Channel, near Gros Cap, on Great Slave Lake.

Yellowknife Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton have been deployed. An aerial search of shorelines between Lutsel K’e and Yellowknife is being conducted.

The Yellowknife Marine Rescue Unit of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary are also assisting in the search.

Catholique is an Indigenous male approximately 175 cms tall and weighing 80 kgs, last seen wearing dark coveralls.

Devost-Thomas is described as Caucasian standing 178 cms and 100 kgs, last seen wearing a yellow and black jacket.

The RCMP stresses that anyone travelling on the land, or by boat, take enough precautions to ensure safety. This includes a travel plan, communication devices and enough equipment and supplies to maintain shelter, warmth and food.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Catholique and Devost-Thomas are asked to call the Lutselke RCMP at 370-1111 (or 911).