Łutsel K’e RCMP managed to stop a shipment of booze from making its way into the community over the weekend.

In a release from G Division RCMP on Monday, the detachment got a tip about someone bringing a shipment of liquor into the community on a scheduled flight the day before.

Police seized 25 mickeys of vodka and the person suspected of trying to get it in was issued a warning; no charges were laid.

Insp. Dean Riou, officer in charge of G Division South District, stated that requests like this are received from community leaders to randomly search people, vehicles and luggage, to prevent drugs and liquor from entering the community.

“While these requests are very well-intentioned, the RCMP respects the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which affords people in Canada the right to be free from such random searches,” he said. “In this case, the community provided specific information to the local detachment which provided them the grounds to search the vehicle and make the seizure. It is an excellent example of the community and police working together in partnership to improve the overall wellness of our isolated communities.”