RCMP are searching for a 74 year old man from Lutselke after he departed alone by boat — a 16’ blue Starcraft (outboard) with a 25 HP motor — for a cabin near Basille Bay.

Edward Prince was expected back in Lutselke on Aug. 23 but never arrived.

Yellowknife CASARA was deployed and conducted an aerial search of the area without success.

Community members are helping with the search by checking out Prince’s expected travel route and local inlets and bays. Yellowknife Marine Rescue Unit of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary are also searching for any sign of Prince.

Prince is described as caucasian with grey hair. He is about 5’10” and weighs 180 lbs. Prince wears glasses and would have been wearing a blue life jacket while boating.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edward Prince is asked to call the Lutselke RCMP at 370-1111 (or 911), or, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.