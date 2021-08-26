Scheduled construction began in Jean Marie River yesterday [Aug. 25], addressing the flooding damage that has impacted the community.

The announcement was made by Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), which advised the work is expected to be completed by the end of October in Jean Marie and other communities.

“Even before the outbreak MACA was preparing to complete this work in a context where COVID protocols were factored into a safe working environment. The outbreak serves as a reminder that there is a need to be diligent about those protocols. There may be variables that are outside of the Department’s control, such as supply chain issues, but MACA will be monitoring those issue and adjusting as best we can, ” a spokesperson for MACA said.