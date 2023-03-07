The manager of the NWT’s 911 service is accused of trying to influence Yellowknife mayor and council after allegedly attempting to impersonate NWT fire chiefs.

Ashley Geraghty is facing one count of “fraudulently” misrepresenting an organization called the Northwest Territories Fire Chiefs Association “with intent to cause disadvantage to the City of Yellowknife,” and one count of attempting to “influence the City of Yellowknife mayor and council by deceit.”

Geraghty faces up to 10 years in prison on the fraud charge and a maximum of five years for the attempting to influence count. His next appearance in territorial court is scheduled for March 28.

The RCMP information sheet related to the charges does not explain how Geraghty allegedly tried to masquerade as the fire chiefs’ association, nor does it state how he allegedly made an effort to influence mayor and council, but it does indicate that the incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 8.

While searching for representatives for the Northwest Territories Fire Chief Association, Yellowknifer found a website bearing the association’s name but the executive committee listed are all from Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba.

The charges against Geraghty have yet to be tested in court.

Evan McIntyre, Geraghty’s lawyer, had little to say about the case.

“At this point, we only wish to comment that we look forward to defending the charges against Mr. Geraghty in court,” he said. “We have no further comment at this point.”

Mayor Rebecca Alty told Yellowknifer, “Council cannot comment on the matter because it is before the courts.”

RCMP Const. Matt Halstead said the police were unable to release any further information at this time.

“The details of this allegation will have to come out through the court process,” he said.

Yellowknifer was awaiting comment from MACA as of publication deadline.

According to a CBC North article in 2018, Geraghty was tasked by the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) with creating the structure for 911 emergency phone service across the territory. Geraghty’s job is reflected on his LinkedIn page but his name was not on the GNWT’s phone directory when Yellowknifer checked on March 7.

Geraghty was a candidate in the 2007 territorial election when he faced off against former Range Lake MLA and cabinet minster Sandy Lee, losing by more than 300 votes.