Ice crossings over both the Peel and Mackenzie Rivers are now on 72 hours notice, but could close at any point if conditions become more hazardous.

GNWT Officials made the announcement at 3:29 p.m. on May 5. All three crossings, including the access road to Tsiigehchic, are already closed to to low clearance vehicles.

The maximum weight for both rivers remains at 64,000 kilograms. Historical statistics show over the last five years the Mackenzie crossing and Tsiigehtchic access closed in the first week of May and the Peel River crossing closing shortly thereafter.