George Nerysoo has been elected MLA for Mackenzie Delta after capturing 233 votes with 9 out of 9 polls reporting.

The Elections NWT website lists the riding with 10/9, but Elections NWT communications officer Matthew Mallon said that was a glitch and the website should read 9/9 reporting.

Nerysoo said his first priority will be to find answers about the whereabouts of Frank Gruben, who has been missing since May.

“That’s been bothering a lot of people, not only in our riding, but throughout the Northwest Territories and southern Canada. That family’s been hurting a long time.

“So that’s going to be my first priority is to get some answers and we’ll take it from there.”

Nerysoo said he felt there was a strong desire for change in the riding.

He said he would consider a cabinet position if offered, but he said he had no desire to seek a seat as speaker of the house when the legislative assembly meets.

He defeats long time long incumbent MLA Frederick Blake Jr. who was close behind with 220 votes. In third place was Richard Ross Jr. with 176 votes.