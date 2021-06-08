The Mackenzie Ferry at KM 143 Dempster Highway will open for the season at 2:00 PM. The first trip from the Inuvik shore is 8:15 AM and from the Fort McPherson shore at 8:30 AM. The last trip from the Inuvik shore will be at 11:15 PM and from the Fort McPherson shore at 11:45 PM. All landings are accessible. COVID-19 restrictions and protocols are still in place and the public is required to adhere to Safe Practices. photo courtesy of GNWT

GNWT officials report the Mackenzie River Ferry will open at 2 p.m., June 8.

Covid-19 restrictions remain in effect and passengers are asked to remain in their vehicles.

The ferry will run from 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. from the Fort McPherson shore and from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. from the Inuvik shore.

All landings are now accessible.