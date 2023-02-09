Inuvik’s Mackenzie Hotel has a new owner.

In fact, it has had one since Dec. 16 of last year. The Inuvialuit Corporate Group announced Feb. 9 that it was the new owner of the iconic building.

“Sharing meals, country food and time with family and friends is a key part of health and mental health in our communities,” said Inuvialuit Regional Corporation chair Duane Ningaqsiq Smith. “Our goal with this hotel and restaurant is to ensure people have places to gather, laugh, celebrate and spread joy across our region.”

The press release noted the IGC has been advertising a restaurant manager position since taking over the ownership of the building and hopes to re-open for customers in the spring. Job openings for executive chef and cooks are also open. The press release added the underlying goal of the purchase is to allow for “employment opportunities for Inuvialuit beneficiaries and residents” and noted the restaurant will be “family-friendly.”

The release said the purchase is part of a larger investment plan across the Inuvialuit Settlement Region.

The Mackenzie Hotel shut its doors last fall citing staffing difficulties making it impossible to keep the business open. The former owners have since consolidated their business to the eatery at the Mike Zubko Airport. The hotel also served as an isolation centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only the Roost Diner and Alestine’s Restaurant provide dine-in eating within Inuvik.