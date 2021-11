Warmer weather at the onset of winter this year has delayed the construction of the Mackenzie River ice crossing.

Historically, the crossing normally opens between Nov. 25 and Dec. 9. However, a statement from the GNWT Department of Infrastructure notes the ice road will not open until later in the season.

No update on when the Akalvik Ice road is expected to be opened. However, the Peel River crossing has opened and is in full operation.