After a slow start to construction due to a warm start to the winter, the Mackenzie River Ice crossing is officially open for vehicles up to 6,000 kilograms.

The road was declared open for use at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 8, falling into the historical range of the road’s annual opening. Typically, the opening of the ice road to light traffic occurs between Nov. 25 and Dec. 9.

Still no update on when the Akalvik Ice road is expected to be opened. However, the Peel River crossing has opened and is in full operation.