The Mackenzie River has begun flooding the community of Fort Good Hope.

Water flowed across a road in the Sahtu community and is slowly rising, resident Edna Tobac said in a Facebook post on May 25.

“Woke up to the siren ringing at 5 a.m. I guess Fort Good Hope is in a state of emergency,” Tobac wrote. “The ice is still flowing steady.”

Photos and videos in Tobac’s post showed water rising around houses.

The flooding comes just over a week after high water and ice levels on the Mackenzie River wreaked havoc on communities in the Dehcho region.

NNSL Media has reached out to the leadership of the K’asho Got’ine Charter Community and is awaiting a response.