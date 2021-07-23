The Mackenzie River Ferry is back in operation.

Service was suspended July 23 due to a mechanical issue, on the first day of Treaty 11 centennial celebrations in Fort McPherson.

However, a notice released shortly after 6 p.m. the same day noted the ferry has resumed service. Ferry hours along the Arctic Red River are from 8:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Both the Dempster and Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk highways are in fair driving condition. Resurfacing work is being done on the Dempster from kilometres 44 to 62 and soft spots are being reported on the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway at kilometre 131. A section of the ITH at between kilometres 61 and 62 has failed and drivers are advised to slow down and use the detour.

Eric Bowling

