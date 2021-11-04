Dropping temperatures have sped up plans to close the ferries along the Dempster Highway.

An announcement from Marine Operations North Nov. 4 states the sheet ice moving down the Mackenzie River is accumulating and beginning to hold up on the shore. Ice on the peel river is beginning to thicken around the C.F. Abraham Francis ferry.

As a response, the M. V. Louis Cardinal ferry at Tsiigehtchic is now on 24-hour closure notice, but could close sooner if conditions get colder. The C.F. Abraham Francis ferry will close on Nov. 7, but could close sooner as well.