The Mackenzie Ferry at KM 143 Dempster Highway opened for the season at 8:15AM June 9, 2021. The first trip from the north shore is 8:15AM and from the south shore at 8:30AM. The last trip from the north shore will be at 11:15PM and from the south shore at 11:45PM. All landings are accessible. The Peel River Ferry at KM 74 Dempster Highway will be open for the season today June 9, 2021. The ferry operates on demand daily from 9:15 AM to 12:45AM. The last trip from the south shore will be at 12:45AM. COVID-19 restrictions and protocols are still in place and the public is required to adhere to safe practices. photo courtesy of GNWT
After a few hiccups, the Mackenzie River Ferry is officially open.
A June posting from the department of infrastructure said the ferry officially opened at 8:15 a.m. this morning.
Covid-19 restrictions remain in effect and passengers are asked to remain in their vehicles.
The ferry will run from 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. from the Fort McPherson shore and from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. from the Inuvik shore.
All landings are now accessible.
Eric Bowling
