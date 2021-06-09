The Mackenzie Ferry at KM 143 Dempster Highway opened for the season at 8:15AM June 9, 2021. The first trip from the north shore is 8:15AM and from the south shore at 8:30AM. The last trip from the north shore will be at 11:15PM and from the south shore at 11:45PM. All landings are accessible. The Peel River Ferry at KM 74 Dempster Highway will be open for the season today June 9, 2021. The ferry operates on demand daily from 9:15 AM to 12:45AM. The last trip from the south shore will be at 12:45AM. COVID-19 restrictions and protocols are still in place and the public is required to adhere to safe practices. photo courtesy of GNWT

