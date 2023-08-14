Work on repairing the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link has yet to begin as the fires in the Sahtu region are too dangerous for workers to approach.

Inuvik Drum received an update from Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link on Aug. 14.

“Per the latest update from the Sahtu Regional Duty Officer, heavy smoke in the area is still limiting resources from getting close enough for pictures or to see and assess the fire damage,” said MVFL general manager Deanna Cornfield. “Further, the fire is still out of control and is not safe for anyone to go in. We continue to receive updates from local authorities and will proceed with a visual examination of the area when directed that it is safe to do so.”

Internet in Inuvik was cut off Aug. 7 when fires damaged the line somewhere between Inuvik and Fort Good Hope. Access to the line has been limited by smoke limiting visibility and dangerous conditions on the ground.

Both Northwestel and New North Networks have established alternative lines to keep customers on basic service, but use of streaming services is being discouraged due to low bandwidth.

The outage is complicating communication efforts during management of the Inuvik Wildfire EV014, which as of 10:30 a..m. Aug. 14, remains 12 kilometres outside of Inuvik and is holding at 35,583 hectares in size. NWT Fire says it expects it to move away from Inuvik in the coming days.

”Temperatures dropped to single digits overnight with scattered precipitation, which helped crews and slowed the fire’s spread for the second night in a row,” reads the update. “Today winds are expected to shift, and push the head of the fire away from Inuvik.

“Four fire crews and helicopters are doing reconnaissance on the north side of the fire, and assessing value protection needs. “

Some residents were awakened shortly after midnight and again at 1 a.m. by a low flying aircraft.

Canadian Forces public affairs officer Maxime Cliche said both CF-18 fighter jets and C130 Hercules aircraft were conducting operations out of the Inuvik Forward Operating Base.

“As part of NORAD operations, NORAD CF-18 Hornets and a CC-130 Hercules are currently at Forward Operating Location Inuvik,” she said. “NORAD operates out of a variety of locations across North America on a regular basis, including in the Arctic. These operations in Inuvik are normal and are part of NORAD mission of aerospace warning and aerospace control.”

There was confusion Aug. 12 when an update from NWT Fire stated that “Inuvik has issued an evacuation notice due to this wildfire. All residents should be ready to leave on short notice” which is the language used for Level 2 evacuation notice. However, the town remains at Level 1 or Evacuation Notice/Advisory – meaning residents “need to be aware of an increased risk to the community due to wildfire in the area, and to be prepared.”

The NWT Wildfire Update website still states that residents should be ready to leave on short notice as of 10:30 a.m., Aug. 14 – however a note has been added saying “The Evacuation Notice remains in place and has not been escalated. “

The Town of Inuvik is asking all residents to do the following:

1. Review your household emergency plan

2. Ensure you have an emergency kit

3. Pre-register on the Evacuee Registration Portal