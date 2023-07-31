Tuktoyaktuk is getting faster internet.

The GNWT and the federal government are committing $19.7 million to extend the Mackenzie Valley fibre optic line to Tuktoyaktuk, with the feds kicking in $14.8 million and the GNWT covering the remainder.

Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod was in town to make the announcement July 31.

“Our government is working on staying focused on building a larger future and a more prosperous and sustainable Canada for everyone,” said McLeod. “Our goal is to strengthen the economy in our communities and to provide new social and economic opportunities for families, youth and seniors. Reliable infrastructure keeps our communities running.”

Stretching more than 1,100 kilometres when completed, the line will bring high-speed internet to the community and is expected to begin construction in 2024. The extension itself will be 137 kilometres.

The project is part of the federal government’s 2019 High Speed Connectivity Strategy, which aims to have 98 per cent of the country connected to high-speed internet by 2026, and the entire country by 2030.

“This project helps fulfill the commitments made to the residents of Tuktoyaktuk,” said deputy premier Diane Archie. “This access is a critical part of any modern society and helps create economic opportunities for residents and deliver important programs like education and health.

“This project ensures NWT residents have access to fast, affordable and reliable internet connectivity.”