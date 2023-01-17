An issue along the Mackenzie Valley fibre line has knocked out internet access across the Beaufort Delta and police are even having communication problems.

A service outage report from New North Networks notes both television and internet have been out for nearly a day.

“Technicians are working to resolve the issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible,” reads the notice. “If you have any questions, please call our office at 867-777-2111. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Not just the community, but RCMP are having issues in both the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu regions. The police advise residents to speak to them in person until further notice.

“The NT RCMP have been advised of a communication service disruption affecting communities in the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu regions in the NWT. It remains unknown how long this situation will last. These outages may impact the public’s ability to contact the RCMP in the event of an emergency. If you require urgent police assistance and are unable to get through to 911 or the RCMP through your phone, you are urged to attend your local RCMP detachment and speak to an officer there, or have somebody attend the detachment on your behalf if you are unable to do so.

“Any enquiries regarding the communication issues should be directed to your local service provider.

“The RCMP appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience during this communication disruption.”

A customer service representative for New Norths Networks said the problem was traced to a cut in the line in Tulita. A Northwest Tel group is en route to the site and service is hoped to be restored by late afternoon.