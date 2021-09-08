Inuvik has its first-ever North of 60 Champion after “Mad Dog Marty Sugar” Solotki went toe-to-toe with Deztro “the Eskimofo” Loreen at Totally Arctic Wrestling’s second live performance Aug. 28 at the Chief Jim Koe Park performance pavilion to an eager crowd.

TAW: Gold Rush – Tournament in the Treeline was later broadcast online Sept. 3. Fans were treated to matches featuring the aforementioned heavyweights, as well as Wade “Blu Wilder” Gruben and Noel “Nolarbear” Cockney, before the show erupted into a grand finale championship match.

When the dust settled, the Mad Dog was named the first North of 60 champion to the delight of the screaming crowd, who were carefully spaced out and masked up to prevent COVID-19 complications.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to be involved with Totally Arctic Wrestling,” said the Mad Dog. “Seeing the community come together to enjoy what the crew is doing, and to see the guys improve so much … it renews my passion in a business I’ve dedicated the last two decades to.

“And to be the first-ever wrestling champion in Northwest Territories history? Wow. I’m humbled.”

He won the title after coming back from an opening loss against the Nolarbear. The opening match was followed up by a match between the Eskimofo and Blu Wilder, which was won by Wilder in a surprise turn-around. The Eskimofo demanded a “last-chance” match against the Mad Dog, which league-owner ‘Raging’ Ray Jean allowed.

In the second bracket of the tournament, Blu Wilder overcame the Nolarbear and the Mad Dog bested the Eskimofo, setting up the final bout.

The show was long in coming for Totally Arctic Wrestling founder Loreen, who had initially planned the show for spring of last year.

However, with the pandemic in its early days and the science still learning how the virus spread in early 2020, Loreen reluctantly cancelled both the spring show as well as planned follow-ups in Tutkoyaktuk and Aklavik. Restrictions grew tight enough over the summer the wrestlers weren’t even able to train properly for much of it.

Finally, the group found a work-around in the rules that allowed them to put the beats on each other without risking the general public. They recorded a full-show and broadcast it online. This model became Totally Arctic Wrestling’s solution over the next year as restrictions continued to dog bringing a crowd in to a larger show. To keep the momentum going, the group began the Youtube show Saturday Night Skoden, bringing a weekly match.

Initially, the weekly bouts were building up to a summer show, however COVID-19 restrictions kept the plans in a hold until the GNWT lifted a number of restrictions in July. By mid-August, Loreen had full clearance to put on a show and was on the hunt for insurance, which he secured in time for the Aug. 28 show. Loyal fans who had purchased tickets to earlier shows were given free-entry to the performance.

Now that his wrestling schedule is back on track, Loreen said he’s planning another show in Tuktoyaktuk later in the winter, with several more episodes of Skoden in the interim. He added he’s also planning to bring back the planned Aklavik show next spring, potentially around the same time as the Mad Trapper Jamboree.

North of 60 Champion Solotki has already gone ahead and issued a challenge to a southern bruiser to come to the north and take him on, challenging Dr. Luther of All Elite Wrestling in B.C. to come North.

“Dr. Luther, 22 years ago when I was just a just a fan and a yard-tarder, you challenged me to a fight,” said the Mad Dog. “You want to come to Inuvik? I am the first champion in the history of all territories.

“Come fight me. I am answering your challenge sir, respectfully. You want a fight? Let’s do it.”

Watch the Beaufort beatdown in its entirety: