A magnitude 3.7 earthquake has been detected Northwest of Aklavik, just across the border with Yukon.

It was recorded at 11:37 a.m. Oct. 19. at a depth of five kilometres.

The area the earthquake occurred has been seismically active recently. According to Natural Resources Canada, there were seven earthquakes recorded in the general area between Aug. 26 and 28, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The strongest of those was magnitude 3.8 but the other six did not exceed magnitude 2.9.