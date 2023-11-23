Arviat RCMP were notified at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a 27-year-old male who had left home at 11:15 a.m. and had yet to return by evening Thursday, Nov. 22.

In an email, the Nunavut RCMP told Kivalliq News that the extreme weather conditions from the blizzard made it unsafe for the RCMP or search and rescue to deploy.

“The Arviat RCMP made attempts by phone to locate the male,” stated the Nunavut RCMP by email.

“The male was later located deceased just outside the community.”

As of Nov. 23, the matter remains under investigation.