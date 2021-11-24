A male inmate was found dead in his cell at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex this week, the GNWT Department of Justice have confirmed.

Ngan Trinh, media spokesperson for the department, said in an email that the adult man was found unresponsive in the early morning of Nov. 22 at the jail and later found deceased.

“The RCMP and the Chief Coroner’s Office are investigating and the department will be initiating an internal investigation as well,” she said. “There are no other details for release at this time.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.