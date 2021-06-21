A 22-year-old Behchoko man was killed in a single vehicle collision Sunday morning, June 20.

The vehicle, which had three other occupants, was found near marker 253 on Highway 3 near Behchoko.

Those individuals received additional medical treatment.

No one is in police custody as a result of this incident. The investigation continues.

“The RCMP reminds motorists and passengers to practice personal safety when being transported in a vehicle,” Marie York-Condon wrote in a June 21 news release. “The use of seat belts is strongly encouraged, and in the NT, is the law. Please remember to buckle up.”

Condon said police send their deepest condolences to the deceased man’s family and friends.