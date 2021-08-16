A 37-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch near the intersection of Highway 1 and the turnoff at the Merlyn Carter airport in Hay River around midnight on Aug. 7.

The four-door, burgundy SUV was still laying in a nearby ditch as of Aug. 14 with severe damage to the rear portion of the vehicle and a cracked windshield.

The vehicle had several pieces of scattered debris about the ground and severe damage to the back portion of the car’s frame. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Debris was scattered about the vehicle with police tape still attached to the frame.

Marie York-Condon, Northwest Territories RCMP spokesperson, said in an Aug. 16 email that the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Hay River hospital for treatment.

“Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident,” she said, adding that the man was the only person in the vehicle during the collision.

“He was released and subsequently charged with impaired driving.”