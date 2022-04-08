A Yellowknife Territorial Court judge found the man accused of a knifepoint robbery at the Circle K in March 2020 not guilty on Friday.

Judge Donovan Molloy ruled that surveillance camera footage from the Forrest Drive convenience store had not been authenticated through a proper procedure, and the evidence was therefore deemed inadmissible.

On Thursday, Crown prosecutor Brendan Green played four clips from a surveillance video that showed a cashier handing over an amount of cash to a male suspect.

Molloy’s decision didn’t allow the accused, 29-year-old Devon Larabie, to walk out of the courthouse a free man. He’s still being held in custody because he’s been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Breanna Menacho, 22, in May 2020. That judge-only trial is scheduled for September and is expected to run for three weeks.