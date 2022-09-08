A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that took place in Hay River during the evening of Sept. 5.

The suspect remains in custody with charges are pending, but have not yet been sworn.

The victim of the shooting is being treated in an Edmonton hospital.

“G” Division Major Crimes Unit, Police Dog Services and Hay River detachment members were responsible for making the arrest, following the shooting, which the police have described as “targeted.”

“The NT RCMP appreciates that this incident, coupled with recent events in Saskatchewan, has caused concern for the community of Hay River,” said Insp. Dean Riou, the officer in charge of the G Division South District. “While we are pleased to announce an arrest has been made, our investigation is continuing and we encourage anyone who has information to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.”