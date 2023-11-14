An Inuvik woman is charged with assaulting a police officer after interfering with a break and enter response over the weekend.

NT RCMP released their weekend summary on Nov. 14 detailing the incident.

“On November 11th, 2023 at 12:51 a.m, the Inuvik RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter in progress inside an apartment building in Inuvik,” said NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead. “Officers attended and located the 29-year-old male suspect still inside the apartment. The man was placed under arrest and resisted arrest by trying to get away from the officers. The man was handcuffed, placed in the back of a police vehicle and began kicking at the door. The door of police vehicle was damaged from the kicking and additional officers attended the scene to help prevent the man from causing further damage. While officers were trying to secure the man in the police vehicle, a female tried to prevent officers from making the arrest. A 33 year-old-woman grabbed one of the officers from behind and pulled the officer to the ground. The woman made threats towards the officer before she was also arrested.

“Officers were able to lodge both suspect in cells. Charges of break and enter and mischief are pending against the man.

“Ashlyn Krutko of Inuvik has been charged with assaulting a police officer and uttering threats to cause death. Krutko appeared before a Justice of the peace and a future court date was set. “

Behchokǫ̀ man bites off woman’s finger

A Behchokǫ̀ man is in custody and a woman is in hospital after the man bit off the woman’s finger in a domestic dispute.

Halstead said Behchokǫ̀ RCMP were called to an incident shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 after being told a woman’s finger had been “cut off.”

“RCMP attended the scene and found the woman bleeding from her hand and confirmed she was seriously injured,” he said. “RCMP investigated and gathered evidence that supported that the man had bit part of the woman’s finger off during a dispute. The man was arrested without incident and was remanded into custody. The woman was transported to local clinic before being taken to Yellowknife for further treatment. The 28-year-old man from Behchokǫ̀ has been charged but RCMP are not naming him to protect the identity of the victim as this incident involves intimate partner violence.”

Colville Lake child strike by car

A three-year-old child is in hospital in stable condition with serious injuries after a vehicle drove over them while backing out of a driveway.

Halstead said Fort Good Hope RCMP were called to the scene on Nov. 11 at 5:27 p.m.

“Fort Good Hope RCMP received a complaint indicating that a three-year-old child had been struck by vehicle and had been injured,” he said. “RCMP attended the local medical clinic and learned that the child had been hit by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway. The child was seriously injured and they were medivac’d to Yellowknife for further treatment. The investigation is on-going but there is no indication of criminality in this tragic incident. The child involved in this incident is in stable condition.”

Behchokǫ̀ Truck pulled out of ditch

RCMP are reminding drivers that the heavy snowfall over the past weeks is hazardous to travel, even short trips.

Halstead said Behchokǫ̀ RCMP were required to close traffic to one lane for 45 minutes while a person was trapped in a ditch over the weekend.

“On November 13th, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. the Behchokǫ̀ RCMP were on patrol Highway 3 and came upon a transport truck that was stuck in the ditch and partially blocking one lane of traffic,” he said. “The officer set up a traffic control point and traffic was obstructed for about 45 minutes before the driver was able to get out of the ditch and continue on their way.

“The recent snowfall throughout the territory and in some places, warmer weather, has created hazardous driving conditions on the highways and in the communities. Motorists should plan ahead and take their time as adverse conditions can extend the drive time of even short trips in town.”