A man has been charged after Covid-19 vaccine vials were stolen from a Yellowknife hotel.

Police have not recovered the vaccine doses, which were taken from a nurse’s station, but they say it’s unlikely the break-in was specifically about them.

Jeremy Kuneyuna, 27, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with that break and enter, which took place Sept. 28, and another apparently unrelated break-and-enter which took place Sept. 21.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.

Kuneyuna was scheduled to appear in court Oct. 15. The charges against him have not been proven in court.