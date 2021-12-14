An 18-year-old Yellowknife man charged with attempted murder after a shooting north of Hay River on Friday, Dec. 10, appeared in court Justice of the Peace Court on Tuesday.

Gaige Forrest is being held in custody at the request of his lawyer, Jake Chadi, as reported by Cabin Radio.

Cabin Radio also mentioned that Forrest was charged with assault with a weapon, among other firearm-related offences, connected to a Fort Resolution incident on Dec. 8.

Forrest is scheduled to appear in court next on Wednesday morning.