A 31-year-old man has been charged with robbery after merchandise was taken from a business in Old Town earlier this month.

Police responded to a robbery complaint on Oct. 10. They were notified that a man came into the business and stuffed merchandise into a duffel bag. A store employee tried to stop the individual from leaving but was allegedly assaulted in the process, according to the RCMP.

The Mounties used surveillance footage from the business to identify the suspect.

Kelly Canadian of Yellowknife has been charged with robbery in relation to this incident, the RCMP stated in an Oct. 26 news release. Canadian was arrested and has been remanded in custody until Friday, pending a subsequent court appearance.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.