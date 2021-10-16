The RCMP have charged a man with first-degree murder in association with the death of Kugluktuk’s Emerald MacDonald.

Scott Hala, who was arrested on Oct. 15, also faces a charge of attempted murder in relation to another woman.

Hala is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

Despite the charges, the investigation is ongoing, according to the police.

MacDonald was found deceased at a cabin near Kugluktuk on May 3. She was 24 years old and was well known for her starring role in the 2018 film The Grizzlies, which celebrated a lacrosse program that provided a major boost to youth in Kugluktuk.