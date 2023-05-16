A 31-year-old man died on Monday evening after possibly falling out of a golf cart, according to Hay River RCMP.

The police and emergency medical responders responded in Enterprise around 7:45 p.m. on May 15. Life-saving measures were attempted but the man, whom the police did not identify, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the golf cart was detained by police and later released. No charges have been laid and the Hay River RCMP, with the assistance of an RCMP traffic collision analyst, are continuing their investigation to determine if there is any criminal culpability associated with this incident, the Mounties stated in a Tuesday morning news release.

“The past week has seen three young people’s lives cut short in the NWT due to motorized vehicle incidents. These deaths are very heartbreaking, and also very preventable,” the police stated. “The NT RCMP urge drivers and passengers in motorized vehicles to not be in the vehicle with a drinking driver, to wear their seatbelt (helmets on ATVs and snow machines), and to obey traffic laws.”