Police in Yellowknife are looking for an “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect.

Mounties were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of 51A Avenue at about 1 a.m. Nov. 11, according to a news release.

They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was brought to Stanton Territorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A photo of the suspected shooter. Photo courtesy of RCMP

The RCMP believe this was a targeted attack and that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The RCMP advises the public not to approach the suspect, but to call police immediately if encountered.