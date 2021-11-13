Police in Yellowknife are looking for an “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect.
Mounties were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of 51A Avenue at about 1 a.m. Nov. 11, according to a news release.
They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was brought to Stanton Territorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The RCMP believe this was a targeted attack and that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
The RCMP advises the public not to approach the suspect, but to call police immediately if encountered.
Anyone with information about this shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477