RCMP officers were called to an apartment building on the 5100 block of 53 Street and found a man shot with a gun more than once on May 1, shortly after 11 p.m.

The injured man, 18, was initially transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital and then sent to the University of Alberta Hospital for further treatment.

“At this time, this man’s injuries are not life threatening in nature,” stated Cpl. Matt Halstead, the RCMP’s media relations officer “It is believed the parties involved in this incident are known to each other and there is no immediate risk to the public.”

Police believe there are witnesses with further information, and the Mounties are asking anyone who was in or near the building to contact them.

Alan Booth, who runs Yellowknife Films, has been living on the street since 1993.

He said he had not been alerted to the shootings at the location, but said incidents have been increasing at the Grayling Manor Apartment.

“It’s getting crazy and that’s not the first (shooting) either,” he said. “There have been others in that building.

“The police show up here quite frequently, and I built a fairly large fence so that I wouldn’t have to look at it all the time.”

In January, three men were arrested after entering the building while armed and were accused of pointing a handgun at occupants.

Anyone with information on this latest incident can call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.