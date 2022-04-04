Yellowknife RCMP responded to an incident on Gitzel Street on Sunday where they found a 42-year-old man injured by a gunshot wound.

Initially, the police received a call regarding an unknown number of people fighting inside an apartment.

The injured man was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital by emergency services and subsequently was medevaced to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton for further treatment.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Those involved in this incident are known to each other and there is no immediate risk to the public, according to the RCMP.

Yellowknife RCMP are attempting to identify two people of interest who were seen in the area at the time of the offence.

The first individual is described as being a heavier-set Indigenous male, between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten, who was wearing a tan jacket and black pants and carrying a black bag.

The second person is described as a male between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight with a thin build and wearing a black jacket, black snow pants and carrying a black backpack.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the G Division Forensic Identification Services, “G” Division Police Dog Services and the Yellowknife General Investigation Section.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the identities of the two men described is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.