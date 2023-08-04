RCMP responded to a man in distress at Sandstone Apartments on Range Lake Road on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Police found a 38-year-old man who had suffered a serious stab wound. Officers provided immediate medical care to the victim, who was later transported by emergency medical services to Stanton Hospital. The victim underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.

A female suspect, who was known to the victim, was identified after an “in-depth investigation,” the RCMP stated in a Friday news release.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and this matter is still under investigation, the Mounties added.

Anyone who has information about this incident or any other illegal activity is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.