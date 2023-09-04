A man suspected of impaired driving and who allegedly fled Inuvik RCMP on Sept. 2 was later found in a ditch in a significantly damaged vehicle and he was then arrested.

The RCMP responded to a call reporting a possible impaired driver on Saturday around 10:45 a.m. Officers on patrol spotted the vehicle in question near the boat launch and attempted to stop it.

“As the officer got out of the vehicle to speak with the driver, the vehicle took off and fled the scene,” the Mounties stated in a news release on Monday morning. “The officer was able to positively identify the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, before the vehicle fled the area. RCMP officers did not pursue the vehicle due the significant danger that vehicle pursuits pose.”

After coming across the same badly-damaged vehicle in a ditch later in the day, the 19-year-old man, who managed to avoid injury, was taken into custody.

The accused is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving without a driver’s licence and flight from police.

“Impaired driving continues to be an issue of concern in Inuvik and the Northwest Territories,” states Sgt. Jesse Aubin, Inuvik RCMP detachment commander. “I want to thank the public for reporting this dangerous driver and remind people to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.”