The sentencing of Levi Cayen for manslaughter was once again delayed on Monday, after originally being set back by a month.

Justice Shannon Smallwood said she needed more time to review new details and arguments that had come to light during Monday’s hearing. Crown prosecutor Duane Praught argued Cayen should not receive credit for time served in jail while awaiting the outcome of his legal case because Cayen had been formally disciplined while in custody.

Alan Regel, Cayen’s lawyer, described the behaviours for which his client was disciplined as “having some conflict with the staff and others,” or behaviours that were “disrespectful in the opinion of certain staff members.”

He said the Crown was “playing with words” in arguing that a request to not give credit for time served was different than asking for a longer sentence.

In response, Praught clarified that the evidence was not being submitted as “aggravating” in determining Cayen’s sentence.

In March, Cayen was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Alex Norwegian, a 25-year-old Hay River man who was beaten and robbed, and later died of hypothermia, on the K’atl’odeeche First Nation in December 2017.

Three others have already been sentenced in Norwegian’s death: one for second-degree murder, one for manslaughter and robbery and one for accessory to manslaughter. Cayen was originally charged with first-degree murder before a jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

Cayen was supposed to be sentenced in May, but Smallwood said she needed more time to make her decision.

Proceedings are scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.