The Town of Hay River passed a bylaw on Feb. 25 to allow municipal workers a half day to celebrate the 40th anniversary of K’amba Carnival.

During the special regular council meeting at noon on Friday, councillors allowed for employees to have half the day off starting at noon on March 4.

“When we declare a civic holiday, I hope it’s encouraging the whole community to get out and support it,” said Mayor Kandis Jameson.

“I think that it’s huge for this community. This carnival, number one, highlights the culture of our neighbors across the river and it is super fun stuff. Their events are always interesting and fun and there’s always lots of laughter.”

While the declaration allows municipal employees to have a portion of the day off, Jameson said typically other government employees follow that same lead and take the Friday afternoon off.

Sharon Pekok, vice-chair of the carnival, said that the half-day holiday declaration by the town helps boost community spirit around K’amba’s events.

The K’atlodeeche First Nation Chief makes a similar declaration for its employees. .

“The Town of Hay River because they declare a half day holiday… the town kind of shuts down on Friday afternoon, so they do support us in that way,” Pekok said.

She added that the town also helps the organizing committee send out donation letters and some years does provide funding when applications are submitted.

This year, because organizers did not make the deadline, the municipality is not providing funding, Pekok said.