Cambridge Bay is losing a chief administrative officer, but the Nunavut Association of Municipalities (NAM) is gaining a new executive director.

Marla Limousin was announced Wednesday as the organization’s successor to Tony Bird. Her term begins on April 1.

“I have been around long enough to have seen NAM change considerably over the years and I am very excited to work with the board to invigorate the organization to the strong role it needs to have in the development of Nunavut,” Limousin stated. “I can’t wait to assist each municipality in meeting the increasing demands on their time and resources. As the territorial voice for Nunavut’s municipal governments, I believe it is our role to support and build strong leaders and strong administrators, so we empower local leaders to build better lives for their community members and collectively we build a more prosperous, livable and sustainable future for Nunavut.In all of the years in the north my guiding principle has always been ‘creating better places.’”

Limousin has a background as a senior administrative officer with multiple Nunavut communities. She has also served as a community planner and consultant in the North.

Kenny Bell, president of NAM, said identifying a new executive director is one of the board’s most important decisions to help the organization create and implement its vision and strategy.

“We were also looking for innovation and Marla certainly has demonstrated that skill in her extensive career in the North,” Bell stated.