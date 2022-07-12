Effective July 4, masks will no longer have to be worn in Nunavut schools and Government of Nunavut work-spaces.

The public health order mandating that masks be worn in health facilities has also been lifted. However, masks will remain mandatory for staff, patients and visitors at health and Elders facilities on an operational level to better protect the health of Nunavummiut.

Public bodies and private businesses may continue to require staff and patrons to wear masks based on individual safety requirements.

The Government of Nunavut still recommends individuals wear masks if unwell and unable to stay home to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 and other illnesses.