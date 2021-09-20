Masks are mandatory across Nunavut as two new cases were announced in Kinngait Sunday night.

“Contact tracing with the positive individuals and associated contacts is ongoing to determine the source of infection,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer.

Potential exposure has been found at Dorset Suites. As a result, anyone who stayed or dined there on or after Sept. 8 is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If you develop symptoms, isolate immediately and contact the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated and has left Kinngait on or after Sept. 13, is being asked to isolate for 14 days. Those who are fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms.

Effective immediately, public health measures are being increased in the community, which include:

-Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people

-Travel in and out of Kinngait is not recommended

-Indoor gatherings in dwellings decrease to 10 people, plus household members

-Indoor public gatherings, including places of worship, gyms, galleries, libraries, and swimming pools, are restricted to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is fewer

-No public spaces may allow group tours, group workouts or singing

-Gatherings in arenas are restricted to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is fewer

-Restaurants and licensed establishments are restricted to 25 per cent capacity

-Group counselling sessions are limited to 10 people

-Parks remain open but buildings are closed

-Schools and childcare facilities remain open but masks are mandatory

-Long-term care and Elders’ facilities may allow a maximum of two visitors per resident; masks are mandatory for all visitors over age of four; only immediate family

Vaccine is available across Nunavut. Contact your local health centre to make an appointment or walk into Iqaluit Public Health every weekday for the Moderna (18 plus) or Pfizer (12 to 17) vaccines.