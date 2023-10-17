The use of masks is again mandatory in all public health facilities in Nunavut, according to the Department of Health.

This public health advisory, issued Oct. 17, also includes all Elders facilities and the Akausisarvik Mental Health Treatment Centre in Iqaluit.

As a result of an increase in Covid-19 cases and other respiratory illnesses, the Department of Health “is taking the necessary steps to reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory illness in our facilities and protect our more vulnerable populations. Masks are a proven tool to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses. They also act as an added layer of protection for those at higher risk of severe disease or outcomes from Covid-19 infection.”

In addition to the use of masks, anyone entering these facilities will automatically be screened for Covid on arrival, and the Department of Health urges everyone to answer questions honestly and respectfully.