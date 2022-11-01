Cambridge Bay Mayor Angulalik Pedersen officially resigned from his position as of Monday afternoon.

The community’s chief administrative officer Jim MacEachern confirmed Pedersen’s resignation in an email to Nunavut News, but no reason was provided.

Derek Elias, who is Cambridge Bay’s deputy mayor, is now acting mayor, a role he’s filled in the past.

“I have no further comment on the issue,” Elias stated.

Pedersen was appointed mayor of Cambridge Bay on Nov. 4, 2021 — he was deputy mayor at the time — after previous mayor Pamela Gross was elected as Cambridge Bay’s MLA.

The following month, the Hamlet of Cambridge Bay rejected a community petition calling for a mayoral election.