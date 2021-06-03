McCauley Place was evacuated early June 3 after a group of individuals lit a fire underneath the building.

An eyewitness told Inuvik Drum a tenant of the building, also known as Teepee Apartments, called the fire department after smelling smoke rising up through their window.

“Fire crews on site, all out and being ensured out,” said tenant Edward Wright. “All tenants got out and eventually mustered until each were escorted to individual units by Fire members.”

Wright said normally the building underbelly is protected by chicken wire surrounding the base. However, a section had fallen down and the individuals were able to get under the building and start a fire.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

Wright added firefighters had swept the building and escorted tenants back to their apartments when it was safe.

“Scary times again,” said Wright. “Kids on the loose.”

Last summer, a series of abandoned row houses went up in flames after a group of children lit a fire inside of it. That led to a neighbourhood evacuation and the building was ultimately demolished.

NWT RCMP media relations officer Marie York-Condon confirmed police responded to a fire and said it was determined to have been started by youth.

”Inuvik RCMP attended a call for service to a structure fire on Mackenzie Road,” she said. “A small fire was located underneath the building and was extinguished by police and the Inuvik Fire Department.

“There were no injuries and no damage to the building. An investigation determined the fire was caused by youth who were later educated on fire safety.”

Inuvik Drum has reached out to the Inuvik Fire Department for further details and will update this story as they become available.