The Hay River chapter of the Mediocre Golf Association (MGA) has now officially passed the halfway point of its first season of play at the Hay River Golf Club.

The Bratish Open, the MGA’s version of the British Open tournament, was held this past Sunday under some rather hot conditions. Jeff Boyce was the winner as he shot a score of 86 over 18 holes to beat Vince McKay by three shots – McKay ended up shooting 89 to finish second.

Boyce’s win was his second this year to go along with his win in the MGA’s Rebel Beach Am-Am tournament last month.

McKay, who is the chapter’s president, said he was a bit surprised with his runner-up result.

“I’m usually not that good,” he said with a laugh.

The chapter keeps a ‘money list’, which is the official standing of how each player is doing over the season. Boyce has won a total of $3.27, which gives him a lead of seven cents over both Jason Coakwell and Jeff Brockway, who are tied for second with $3.20.

The Bratish Open was the fifth of eight tournaments being played in Hay River this season and McKay said so far, it’s been above his expectations.

“We’re averaging about 20 players per tournament,” he said. “We’ve had some players who have come out of retirement to play and do something a bit different, but a lot of our players are those who play on a regular basis.”

After the season is done, there is the chance for some players to compete in the MGA World Championship in Las Vegas. Anyone who has won a tournament this season and anyone who finishes in the top 10 on the money list is eligible to attend. The Yellowknife chapter has sent several players each year since its inception.

McKay said he’s thinking about going, as are a few others.

“I’m aiming to go this year,” he said. “I know there are about four to six other people who are looking to go. That would be an exciting trip.”

Speaking of the Yellowknife chapter, there is still no confirmed head-to-head battle between both NWT-based groups, but McKay said he’s still open to some sort of tournament.

“I haven’t heard from (Shaun Morris, Yellowknife president), but I know having some sort of final event would be fun to do,” he said.

–with files from James McCarthy