With seven dogs, and a baby on the way, in June 2021, Gabriella Alpaugh’s husband told her: “We need a break — from fostering.”

Over the years, the Alpaugh’s have fostered more than 100 dogs from the NWT SPCA, up to 10 at time. Their record is 18 dogs, which included nine babies and their mother.

Nevertheless, right before Alpaugh was due to give birth to her first child last year, she considered taking on just one more.

“My husband thought I was crazy,” she said over the phone from their new home in New Denver, B.C.

The Alpaugh’s foray into fostering started in 2014 when Gabriella, a former communications centre operator for the Yellowknife RCMP, received a call.

“One of the officers I worked with said, ‘Do you want some puppies?’ Um, of course I want some puppies! Who doesn’t want puppies?” she recalled.

At that time, it was -40 C in Yellowknife and three dogs had given birth to litters at the same time. The NWT SPCA shelter was full, hence the offer to care for two month-old shepherd puppies, which she named Matilda and Jax.

“They were angels, very well-behaved,” said Alpaugh. “I had them a couple of days when he (the RCMP officer) called and said, “I have more.” That’s how Titus joined the Alpaugh family just a few days later.

“Fostering saves two lives,” said Dana Martin, NWT SPCA’s vice-president. “Our shelter can get full and sometimes the only alternative is to put down the animal when we can’t home them. When an animal is placed with a foster family, it creates a space in the shelter for one to come in.”

There are 44 animals currently placed through the NWT SPCA’s foster care program — mostly dogs, said Martin.

Part of her job is to match animals and applicants by observing how they interact, and matching the human’s ability to meet the needs of the animal, like having a big space for a big dog.

“Fostering can give an animal a break from the shelter which can be stressful at times.” she said.

Fostering dogs helps socialize and make them more “adoptable,” said Alpaugh. “On a personal level, it’s giving back to your community while opening your home to a dog in need. And it’s amazing for people with kids to teach them responsibility.”

But it doesn’t come without its challenges. There’s the cost. The Alpaugh’s pack eat an 17-kg bag of dry food a week, costing around $85. They have been lucky with vet bills, said Alpaugh, with the exception of one incident last year when one of the dogs jumped off a cliff and required a metal plate in his leg totalling $6,000.

A round of check ups and vaccines can set the family back $600,

“We get the crazy dog lady discount” Alpaugh joked.

There’s also illness. The first three foster dogs came with frostbite — Titus lost his tongue and Matilda and Jax their tails. Alpaugh recalled the time when pieces of their flesh and fur came off into her hands when she bathed them. She called Martin at the shelter in tears.

The staff at the NWT SPCA are always available to provide ongoing support for foster parents, including the crucial decision to pass the animal on; when they don’t, it’s called a “foster fail,” which is still good news for the dog.

Currently, have Alpaugh’s have eight dogs: six foster fails, one adopted, and a “Kijjiji special.” Add in baby Brame and a husband.

“So, yeah, we’re taking a break,” Alpaugh paused before whispering, “for now.”