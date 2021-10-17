The Town of Fort Smith election has two candidates running for the mayor position to succeed Lynn Napier. They are last term-councillor Jessica Cox and Fred Daniels.

There are also 14 candidates running for council and they are Louise Beaulieu, Kevin Campbell, Don Jaque, Jay MacDonald, Michael Couvrette, Dana Fergusson, Kevin Heron, Al Karasiuk, Dianna Korol, Lynn Napier, Ann Pischinger, Athena Sharp, Kevin Smith and Leonard Tuckey.

All candidates for district education authority have been acclaimed and they include Laura Aubrey, Rebecca Cabell, Hilary Turko, and Roger Vail.

The election will take place on Oct. 18 with the advance poll happening on Oct. 7.

The first batch of mayoral, council and DEA candidates that could be reached were published in the Oct. 4 edition of News North.

Candidates that News North was able to compile by deadline this week are listed below.

Town of Fort Smith Mayoral candidate

Fred Daniels

Age: 60

Family status – single

Time in Fort Smith – Born and raised in Fort Smith

Experience relevant to candidacy: I started my career as a councillor from 1994 to 1998 as a councillor with Salt River First Nation. I was interim Chief in 1996. In 1998 I became councillor with the Smith Landing First Nation. I was on their council and worked on their claim in 2000. In 2000 I became chief for three years and I went back to being councillor. I was councillor from 2003 to 2006.

Why are you running or what are you hoping to achieve? This town for a number of years has fallen backwards. We have poor lighting and it has never moved forward and is a public safety issues. We need to deal with lights and our roads. Our maintenance needs to be dealt with because over time it has been forgotten about. The town is talking about building a new town hall but I’m not with it because it doesn’t really benefit the Fort Smith residents.

I wanted to jump into the race because the citizens haven’t been heard, and just a small group has been been leading the charge here

Biggest challenges– I support building a new firewall because it benefits everyone and is one of our fiduciary obligations to residents.

We are also dealing with a landslide here. We’ve done studies on it, but I’ve never heard mention the (effects on the) intake water system. I have questions that I want answered.

Town of Fort Smith council candidates

Michael Couvrette

Age: 61

Time in Fort Smith: 35 years

Experience relevant to candidacy: I have six years experience serving as town councillor, three years in the current term and 3 years previously (in late 1990’s).

I am very familiar with bureaucratic processes, policy development and implementation. I have a strong economic development background.

Why are you running or what are you hoping to achieve:: I want to to advocate for economic growth and community sustainability. We need more transparency of local governance and accountability of territorial government. I want to continue efforts to make Fort Smith the “Best place to live…”

Biggest challenges facing community: – economic sustainability and diversification, a need for adequate and affordable housing (social housing, rental units), and I want to advocate against trend to centralization all key GNWT programs and decisions to Yellowknife

Al Karasiuk

Age: 58

Family Status: Single

Time in Fort Smith: 30 years in the North with the last 26 being in Fort Smith

Experience relevant to the job: 30 years working for the GNWT in Education, the last 21 (and still going strong) as principal of PWK High School. This has involved working with different levels of government (local, territorial, and indigenous) to ensure effective and relevant programming for High School students. I was an integral part of the team that conceived and brought our award winning Phoenix School Program to life. My efforts to improve education in Fort Smith resulted in me being named as one of Canada’s Outstanding Principals in 2012. I have also been actively involved with the Fort Smith Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion – serving on the Executive in numerous positions, including President for a number of years. My experience has given me the skills to listen, to work as part of a team (finding common ground between differing perspectives), and to Think Outside the Box when exploring solutions to problems. I believe I will bring a common sense, pragmatic approach to the Town Council.

Why are you running or what are you hoping to achieve: Fort Smith is a great place to live and work, and I want to do my part to help make it even better. I would like to see sustainable growth, both private & public, in order to create a vibrant town that is attractive for our youth to stay, prosper and raise their families.

Biggest challenges facing the community: I will speak to three challenges/ opportunities facing Fort Smith. Consistent health care, education and small business support.

I would like to explore ways in which our town could encourage doctors to move/live in Fort Smith. Education: I want to see Fort Smith maintain its reputation as an education hub, by lobbying for the resources to support Aurora College. Small business support: I believe the town can be more proactive in encouraging local entrepreneurs to open businesses.

Dana Fergusson

Age: 42 years old

Time in Fort Smith: I’ve been in Fort Smith since 2010

Experience relevant to the job: Owner and operator Pelican Rapids Inn. It has been a family run business in the community since 1972. I volunteer in organizations like minor hockey, the chamber of commerce, the board of directors for Arctic Winter Games 2018.

I donate to local charities from both my companies to support local non profit events. I have a sincere desire to make a positive difference in Fort Smith and a willingness to talk to, listen to and understand the public and their interests. I will bring energy and enthusiasm to Council and to the community. I am patient, as change takes time and the engagement and commitment of others.

Why are you running or what are you hoping to achieve: I am a proud member of the Fort Smith community. I am committed to the community with a strong business leadership and I will bring that enthusiasm to the task of community leadership.

Biggest challenges facing the community: I want to see an increase in communication between government, business and police develop stronger interagency cooperation to help in crime reduction.

Dianna Korol

Age: 57

Family Status: Married 33 years to husband Terry with two adult daughters

Time in Fort Smith: 34 years Experience relevant to the job:

Experience relevant to the job: Retired with the GNWT after 32 years with the Health centre. I held middle and senior management positions.

I was a national board member for all three territories with Canadian College Health Service Executives.

I was territorial representative for NT/NU/AB figure skating, president of the Block Parents Organization Fort Smith.

I served the NWT figure skating organizations as president, vice president, recreation chair.

I was founding president of the Fort Smith Health Centre Auxiliary, a Brownie and Spark leader, a Northern Life Museum board member and Chair, Fort Smith Lioness Club member, Relay for Life committee member, Town of Fort smith Community Services advisory board member

Why are you running? I am running because I feel I could help our community grow stronger and make a difference for our town.

Biggest challenges facing the community: We need to lobby for a stronger voice for our community regarding healthcare delivery. We need improved communication with the community from the town hall and agencies and listen to and encourage feedback. We need better economic development and diversity, and encourage economic growth.

I also want to advocate for education and mentorship for town staff and facilitate training opportunities to strengthen local members for employment positions.

We should encourage programming and recreation opportunities for seniors and youth and strengthen EMO partnerships and preparedness.

Kevin Smith

Age: 48

Time in Fort Smith: I’ve lived here since 1998

Experience relevant to the job: I have served 12 years on Fort Smith Town Council from 2009 to 2021.

Why are you running or what are you hoping to achieve: My main priorities are continuing to ensure financial transparency and accountability at the town; keep tax increases low while investing in infrastructure and staff (and) building a new protective services building ; enhancing the Town’s child care centre and programs; increasing bylaw presence on evenings and weekends; creating incentives for building rental housing (which is badly needed and a major barrier to economic growth); bettering waste management and introducing community composting; and, improving overall community wellness.

For elected officials experience matters. The best Councils I have served on have a mix of new faces and experienced Councillors that can work together to achieve more, and I hope to be one of those experienced voices one last time.

Biggest challenges facing the community: There are so many challenges both to the municipality and to the community. For the municipality the Town badly needs a new purpose-built building for our volunteer fire and ambulance departments. The current firehall and ambulance spaces are inadequate. We also need a new Town Hall, or at least a renovated building or leased space that makes Council Chambers accessible to the public and better meets the needs of town staff and residents. The slide zone continues to threaten the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure. The next Council will face some difficult decisions. NWT Municipalities also don’t have enough base funding to meet the needs of their residents and we need to continue to lobby the GNWT to increase this funding. The Town also must advocate for residents on a number of territorial issues, such as lands, health care, post-secondary education and GNWT jobs, and the next council will have to be very active on these issues and forge a more productive relationship with the GNWT to deal with things like fire abatement on Commissioner’s Lands. The uncertain future of Aurora College and NWT post-secondary education continues to create unease throughout the community and this challenge needs to be met head-on with strong Council advocacy. There is also tremendous opportunity in Fort Smith and the Town needs to work closer with the other local governments – Salt River First Nation, Smith Landing First Nation and the Fort Smith Métis Council – to take advantage of these opportunities and have a stronger unified voice for residents with other levels of government.

District Education Authority candidates

Laura Aubrey

Age: 41

Family Status: Family – three teenagers, two attending PWK High School

Time in Fort Smith: I love Fort Smith and have made my home in this community for many years. I am a proud Northerner, and all three of my children were born in the North.

Experience relevant to the job: As the current Chairperson for the Fort Smith District Education Authority, I bring two terms and six years of DEA experience.

I am also a mother to three teenagers that all attended JBT Elementary School and two are currently at PWK High School, with my eldest recently graduating in June.

Over the years, I volunteered as a school/community coach, traveled on school trips, and spent many hours volunteering in the classroom and for school activities. I am proud of our schools and proud of our community.

Biggest challenge facing the school district:

There are two major education items currently in development in the North: ‘Modernization of the Education Act’, and the ‘NWT Curriculum Renewal’. Both these items will have huge impacts for DEAs across the territory and I am committed to ensuring that if you vote for me, I will advocate for our schools on a NWT wide level. Fort Smith needs STRONG voices and we need to be present at the decision making table. The next few years ahead will be key and I will secure what is best for the education of your children.

Roger Vail

Age: 62

Experience relevant to the job: I’m a retired teacher who has lived in Fort Smith for 27 years.

Family status: I’ve also raised two children in Fort Smith education system

Time in Fort Smith:I taught here for 20 years and I have lived in the NWT for 56 years in the communities of Fort Resolution, Hay River, Yellowknife and Fort Smith. I have a long history of volunteering and coaching young people (46 years) in the NWT and I deeply care about the education of all Northerners.

Why are you running? I am putting my name forward for DEA because I’m connected to our community, and I feel I can help change our biggest challenge in the area of fully opening the communication between all stakeholders and the school system.

I’m a big supporter of revitalizing language and honouring culture in our schools and consider myself an ally who believes that we need to move forward on the calls to action by the TRC, especially on education.

Rebecca Cabell

Age: 46

Family status: I have three school aged children

Time in Fort Smith: We moved to Fort Smith in 2012

Experience relevant to the job: I’m just completing my first term on the DEA, having been appointed by the town in 2018 and I hope to be able to continue to serve for the next term to continue with the momentum of the group. I’ve also worked with students with special needs as an occupational therapist for many years.

Why running: As mentioned, I hope to be able to continue the momentum the DEA has built up over the last few years. In particular, I am interested in supporting the schools in their efforts to incorporate and promote indigenous language and culture and to continue discussions about how to best use existing resources to promote engagement and uptake of second languages and traditional languages in particular. I am also keen to support physical activity and community partnerships to connect students to sports organizations. Finally, I am keen to support more arts programming in the school.