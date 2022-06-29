On Tuesday, the Yellowknife Community Foundation announced the creation of the Milo Martin Memorial Fund, in memory of the late Milo Martin, who passed away suddenly at age 18 on Jan. 8, 2022.

“We are hoping with this scholarship that young people that don’t fit the traditional academic mold will be helped to succeed in their dreams the way Milo hoped to,” said Milo’s parents, Shawn McCann and Jordan Martin.

Yellowknife Community Foundation (YKCF) and its board of directors extended their deepest condolences to the McCann/Martin family.

“It is an honour to establish the Milo Martin Memorial Fund,” said YKCF chair Laurie Gault. “So many Yellowknifers knew Milo and are friends or acquaintances of the McCann/Martin family. We hope that this fund will be a tribute to Milo and uphold the joy for life that was so evident in his young lifespan. We are deeply thankful to Shawn and to Jordan, longtime Yellowknife residents, for including the Community Foundation in their remembrances of Milo.”

Milo’s Celebration of Life will be held on June 29. Donation cards will be available.

Donations to the fund can also be made online through CanadaHelps.