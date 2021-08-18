Another pillar of Delta life resumed west of Fort McPherson July 31 to Aug. 2 as the Midway Lake Music Festival hit the stage for the first time since before the pandemic. People gathered from across the Mackenzie and Beaufort Deltas to reconnect after a long year and listen to some of their favourite tunes. Many up and coming musicians jammed with Elders and a great time was had by all. Submitted photos.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta.